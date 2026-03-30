UK comedian Russell Brand trial on rape, sex assault charges delayed

British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court after further charges were added to his rape and multiple sexual assault case, in London, Britain, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British actor and comedian Russell Brand's trial on seven charges ‌of rape and sexual assault relating to six women will take place in October, a London judge ‌said on Monday.

Brand, once one ⁠of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters ⁠and former ⁠husband of U.S. singer Katy Perry, ‌was not required to and did not appear at ⁠Southwark ⁠Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

He has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges: three counts of rape and ⁠four counts of indecent or ⁠sexual assault allegedly committed between ‌1999 and 2009.

Brand, 50, was due to stand trial in June on five of the charges, before he was charged ‌in December with two additional offenses. Judge Joel Bennathan said the trial would now start in October and take up to eight weeks.

Brand was a regular on British screens in the 2000s. He was ​known for his flamboyant style and appearance, and also worked as a ‌radio presenter for the BBC.

He also starred in a number of films including "Get Him to the Greek" in ‌2010, the same year he married ⁠Perry. They divorced in ⁠2012 after 14 months ​of marriage.

By the early 2020s, ⁠Brand had faded ‌from mainstream culture and has ​since largely appeared online, airing his views on U.S. politics and free speech.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.