FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, June 22, 2017, British actress Emma Watson poses during the fashion week in Paris, France. Stars including Emma Watson and Gemma Arterton are backing a British film industry plan to tackle bullying and sexual harassment. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
entertainment

UK film industry promises action on harassment, bullying

3 Comments
LONDON

Britain's film industry announced a plan Wednesday to tackle bullying and sexual harassment, backed by stars including Emma Watson, Gemma Arterton and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Organizations including the U.K.'s film academy, the British Film Institute, and unions have united behind a set of principles in response to "urgent and systemic issues."

They said the goal is "to eradicate bullying and harassment and support victims more effectively."

The measures include procedures for reporting and investigating abuse, a commitment to take "appropriate action" against bullies and abusers, and a confidential support line.

Films will have to sign up to the principles to receive funding from the BFI, which hands out tens of millions of pounds to new productions each year.

Former "Harry Potter" star Watson said the principles "are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices" in the industry.

Scores of entertainment figures have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse since women came forward to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year.

Me too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Former "Harry Potter" star Watson said the principles "are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices" in the industry.

What does the second part of her statement even mean?

What does the second part of her statement even mean?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh, look! It's the Snowflake Brigade!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

