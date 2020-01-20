Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Guitarist Brian May of band Queen poses with a 5-pound coin. Photo: Courtesy of Queen Productions LTD/via REUTERS
entertainment

UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain's Royal Mint has issued its first commemorative coin featuring a British rock group, in a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury and the three other band members of Queen.

"This is a 'who would've thought it' moment. Here we have a coin of the realm, a five-pound coin in fact, made by The Royal Mint, in the customary fashion," said Queen lead guitarist Brian May in a video clip, holding a one ounce silver proof coin.

"On one side we have the Queen (Elizabeth), on the other side we have Queen. This never happened before," he said.

All British coins and banknotes bear the head of the monarch.

The coin, released on Monday, features the band's logo and instruments played by the Queen members: the Bechstein grand piano played by Freddie Mercury for "Bohemian Rhapsody", May's"Red Special" guitar, Roger Taylor's Ludwig bass drum with an early-day Queen crest and John Deacon's Fender Precision Bass.

The coin's designer Chris Facey also paid tribute to"Bohemian Rhapsody", the band's most celebrated hit, with the keys of the piano on the coin pressed down for the opening notes of the song, The Royal Mint said in a press release.

The commemorative coin is available in gold and silver proof, with prices varying from 13 pounds for a £5 Brilliant uncirculated coin cover to £2,100 for the one ounce gold proof coin.

The Queen coin is the first release in The Royal Mint's upcoming "Music Legends" series.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #64: Twitter Warns of New Scam On Mercari

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

7 Fashion Trends To Rock in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo