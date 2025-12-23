 Japan Today
British singer, songwriter Chris Rea, picture in 2009, well known for his hit "Driving Home for Christmas", has died only days before Christmas Image: AFP
entertainment

UK singer Chris Rea dies at 74

LONDON

British singer-songwriter Chris Rea, best known for the 1980s festive hit "Driving Home for Christmas", has died at the age of 74, his family announced on Monday.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris," a spokesperson for his wife and two children said in a statement shared with UK media. "He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

A post on his official social media channels added: "Chris's music has created the soundtrack to many lives, and his legacy will live on through the songs he leaves behind."

No further details were immediately provided.

The musician, born in 1951 in Middlesbrough, northeast England, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, and in 2016 he suffered a stroke.

He first found fame in Britain in the late 1970s with "Fool (If You Think It's Over)", following up in the 1980s with "Let's Dance" and "The Road to Hell".

Known for his gravelly voice and slide guitar-playing, he recorded 25 solo albums -- two of which topped the UK albums chart -- while he also earned a Grammy nomination early in his career.

His 1986 track "Driving Home for Christmas" became synonymous with the festive season, often reappearing in the British singles chart in December.

In recent weeks it had reached number 30 and also featured in the Christmas advert for supermarket chain Marks & Spencer.

The song "tells the story of a weary traveller making his way home, a moment of warmth, humor and holiday spirit that's never lost its magic", according to Rea's website.

In interviews, he has revealed he wrote the song during a difficult period eight years earlier when his manager had left him, he had been banned from driving and his wife was behind the wheel.

"I'd look across at the other drivers, who all looked so miserable," he previously said. "Jokingly, I started singing 'We're driving home for Christmas...' then, whenever the street lights shone inside the car, I started writing down the lyrics."

His hometown soccerclub, Middlesbrough FC, posted on X that it was "deeply saddened" by news of his death, calling him "a Teesside icon".

So sad.What a great musician and bloke.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Of all the modern Christmas songs out there, Driving Home for Christmas always hit me the hardest. I could relate to the words, especially when I wasn't able to get home. RIP Mr. Rea.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

