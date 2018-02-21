Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," in theaters on June 22. Universal Pictures has announced plans for a third installment in the rebooted dinosaur franchise. “Jurassic World 3” will land in June 2021. (Universal Pictures via AP)
entertainment

Universal announces plans for third 'Jurassic World' film

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Fourth months before "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters, Universal Pictures has announced plans Wednesday for a third installment in the rebooted dinosaur franchise.

Universal says "Jurassic World 3" will land in June 2021. The film is to be written by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, the director of 2015's "Jurassic World." Carmichael co-wrote the upcoming sci-fi adventure "Pacific Rim Rising."

"Jurassic World" ranks among the biggest box-office hits. It launched with a $208.8 million opening weekend and finished with $1.7 billion worldwide in ticket sales.

Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg are executive producing each new "Jurassic World" film.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, opens June 22.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa