Universal to release 2 new films in its 'Halloween' saga

LOS ANGELES

Universal says it will release two new "Halloween" films, including one with the ominous title "Halloween Ends."

The studio said that the first of the films, "Halloween Kills," will be released in 2020 and the second film will come in 2021.

A teaser video includes the voice of Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film and last year's blockbuster sequel, "Halloween." The video states the saga of Curtis' character, Laurie Strode, and villain Michael Myers "isn't over."

Universal says "Halloween Kills" will be released on Oct 16, 2020, and "Halloween Ends" will arrive Oct 15, 2021.

Last year's film set records and earned $253.5 million worldwide.

Curtis is also serving as a producer on the films, which are being overseen by Blumhouse Productions.

