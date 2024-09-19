 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Born in 1756, Mozart was a child prodigy and began composing at a very early age under his father's guidance Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

1 Comment
LEIPZIG, Germany

A previously unknown piece of music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was probably in his early teens has been uncovered at a library in Germany, researchers said Thursday.

The piece dates to the mid- to late-1760s and consists of seven miniature movements for a string trio lasting around 12 minutes, the Leipzig Municipal Libraries said in a statement.

Born in 1756, Mozart was a child prodigy and began composing at a very early age under his father's guidance.

Researchers discovered the work at the city's music library while compiling the latest edition of the so-called Koechel catalogue, the definitive archive of Mozart's musical works.

The newly discovered manuscript was not penned by Mozart himself but is believed to be a copy made in around 1780, the researchers said.

The piece was performed by a string trio at the unveiling of the new Koechel catalogue in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Thursday.

It will receive its German premiere at the Leipzig Opera on Saturday.

The piece is referred to as "Ganz kleine Nachtmusik" in the new Koechel catalogue, according to the Leipzig libraries.

The manuscript consists of dark brown ink on medium-white handmade paper and the parts are individually bound, they said.

The Koechel catalogue describes the piece as "preserved in a single source, in which the attribution of the author suggests that the work was written before Mozart's first trip to Italy", according to the municipal libraries.

The young Mozart had been known to researchers up until now "mainly as a composer of piano music, arias and symphonies", Ulrich Leisinger of the International Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg said in a statement.

A list by Mozart's father had alerted academics to the existence of "many other chamber music compositions" by the young artist, which were all thought to have been lost until the emergence of the string trio, Leisinger said.

"Since the inspiration for this apparently came from Mozart's sister, it is tempting to imagine that she kept the work as a memento of her brother," Leisinger said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A “new” Mozart piece, very exciting, hope I get a chance soon to hear it played.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog