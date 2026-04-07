Unreleased photos from Beatles' 1966 Japan concerts verified

Photo taken during the Beatles' tour of Japan in 1966 shows John Lennon smiling with a Japanese doll in his hand.

Nippon Budokan said Monday it has verified the negatives of 102 unpublished photographs taken during the Beatles' 1966 Japan tour, after commissioning an expert review of long-archived film as it prepares to mark the 60th anniversary of the concerts.

Although the photographer remains unknown, an expert who examined the images said they are valuable unpublished photos that were never carried in newspapers or magazines.

The black-and-white photographs capture not only the Beatles performing but also scenes from their stay in Japan, including John Lennon smiling at a small traditional Japanese fukusuke doll, a good-luck figure with a large head and a topknot.

The doll is believed to be the same one that later appeared in small form on the cover of the Beatles' 1967 album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

The Beatles held their only performances in Japan from June 30 to July 2, 1966, at the Nippon Budokan, cementing the arena's status as a major music venue.

According to the hall, 19 rolls of negatives were found on a shelf in an office in 2009, and ahead of this year's anniversary of the shows, it asked Beatles researcher Toru Omura to examine them.

Nippon Budokan said it "feels like a quirk of fate" to know that photographs capturing moments from the Beatles' stay were stored in its facility.

© KYODO