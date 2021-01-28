Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

American actress Cloris Leachman dies at 94

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said.

Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," Leachman's manager Juliet Green said in a statement.

"There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," Green added.

Leachman, who appeared in three of Mel Brooks' comic movies, kept acting regularly well into her 90s. She was a contestant on"Dancing With the Stars" at age 82.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo