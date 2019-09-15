Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Ric Ocasek, the idiosyncratic lead singer and chief songwriter of the 1980s hook-heavy hitmakers The Cars, died on Sunday at the age of 75, New York police said.

Ocasek was pronounced dead at his Manhattan townhouse after a relative called to report that he was unresponsive at around 4 p.m., a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The cause of death will be determined by the city's coroner.

Ocasek, born Richard Theodore Otcasek in Baltimore in 1944, met bass player and future bandmate Benjamin Orr after moving to Cleveland for high school. The pair formed the Cars in mid-1970s Boston.

The band's self-titled debut album, featuring the singles"Just What I Needed," "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Good Times Roll", reached Number 18 on the Billboard album charts.

The Cars scored their first top-20 single, "Let's Go," in 1979 and proceeded to launch a succession of hits throughout the 1980s before breaking up in 1988, followed by Orr's death from pancreatic cancer in 2000.

The band reunited for a final album, "Move Like This," in 2010.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel