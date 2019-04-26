Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Taylor Swift releases upbeat new single and video 'ME!'

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift on Friday released a cheerful pop duet called "ME!" along with a colorful video filled with pastel-drenched images of butterflies, rainbows and a young couple in love.

"ME!" features Brendon Urie, the lead singer of Panic! at the Disco, who at the video's start is fighting with Swift in a conversation in French. The video turns upbeat as the music starts. "I promise that you'll never find another like me," Swift sings.

"I'm the only one of me. Baby that's the fun of me," she adds.

Swift, 29, had been teasing an announcement for days on social media with pastel images that turned out to be scenes from the new video.

"'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," Swift said hours earlier during an interview with ABC TV host Robin Roberts on the network's broadcast of the National Football League draft in Nashville.

"With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves," she said.

Swift began her career as a country singer in Nashville, Tennessee, at age 15 before branching out with pop hits such as"Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood."

On Thursday afternoon, Swift surprised hundreds of her fans by joining them at the unveiling of a butterfly wing mural in the Gulch area of Nashville. "ME!" was written in the center of the mural as a hint to her evening announcement.

The new video and single provided a stark contrast to her last album, 2017's "Reputation," which included songs such as"Look What You Made Me Do" that took aim at people who had attacked her personally and professionally.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Motonosumi Inari Shrine 

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Tweet of the Week #28

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Brings Brand ‘Goop’ To Tokyo, But Will You Love It?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Transforming The Recruiting Landscape For Women In Japan With Advisory Group

Savvy Tokyo