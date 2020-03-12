Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are seen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan 19. Photo: REUTERS file
entertainment

Tom Hanks says he, wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus in Australia

6 Comments
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter.

The actor said that he and Wilson, who are both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in the tweet.

He said that he and Wilson would be "tested, observed and isolated" for as long as required.

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated," Hanks said in the post.

The New York Times reported that Hanks was in Australia to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley, in which he plays the rocker's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It was not immediately clear if filming would be postponed.

Hanks won Academy Awards for his mid-1990s performances in"Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Wow, so sad, they are ones of the nicest people around...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh no!! I really hope they recover, that is terrible.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good for him.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hope a quick recovery.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Don't die woody!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Let see which kind of treatment money can buy, believe me they will pay alot of millions

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Let see which kind of treatment money can buy, believe me they will pay alot of millions

I'm sure they're already insured for millions when they travel. The elite don't have the same travel insurance as the rest of us.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The end of the world is coming now.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

10 Of This Year’s Best Sakura Sweets From Japanese Patisseries, Cafes And More

Savvy Tokyo