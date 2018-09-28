Jefferson Airplane co-founder Marty Balin dies at 76

Marty Balin, a co-founder of the legendary rock band Jefferson Airplane, has died at the age of 76, Rolling Stone and Variety reported on Friday.

The guitarist and singer, who co-founded the psychedelic group in San Francisco in 1965, died on Thursday, the reports said, citing a representative for Balin.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Jefferson Starship, the splinter band that Balin also played in for a number of years, paid tribute to their former bandmate on its official Facebook site.

"With heavy hearts, we learn today of the passing of Marty Balin. He was a true talent and inspiration to many. We send his family and friends our deepest condolences," the group said.

Balin teamed up with guitar player Paul Kantner in San Francisco and the band launched its debut album, "Jefferson Airplane Takes Off," in 1966. Kantner died in 2016.

The band, best known for their hits sung by vocalist Grace Slick, including "Somebody to Love" and "White Rabbit," played at the Woodstock music festival in 1969 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

The band went through various line-ups, and Balin left Jefferson Starship in 2008 to focus on a solo career.

Balin had heart surgery in 2016 and in August this year he filed a civil lawsuit for malpractice against a New York City hospital, saying he left the hospital with a damaged tongue and vocal chords.

