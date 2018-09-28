Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Jefferson Airplane co-founder Marty Balin dies at 76

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Marty Balin, a co-founder of the legendary rock band Jefferson Airplane, has died at the age of 76, Rolling Stone and Variety reported on Friday.

The guitarist and singer, who co-founded the psychedelic group in San Francisco in 1965, died on Thursday, the reports said, citing a representative for Balin.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Jefferson Starship, the splinter band that Balin also played in for a number of years, paid tribute to their former bandmate on its official Facebook site.

"With heavy hearts, we learn today of the passing of Marty Balin. He was a true talent and inspiration to many. We send his family and friends our deepest condolences," the group said.

Balin teamed up with guitar player Paul Kantner in San Francisco and the band launched its debut album, "Jefferson Airplane Takes Off," in 1966. Kantner died in 2016.

The band, best known for their hits sung by vocalist Grace Slick, including "Somebody to Love" and "White Rabbit," played at the Woodstock music festival in 1969 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

The band went through various line-ups, and Balin left Jefferson Starship in 2008 to focus on a solo career.

Balin had heart surgery in 2016 and in August this year he filed a civil lawsuit for malpractice against a New York City hospital, saying he left the hospital with a damaged tongue and vocal chords.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Fashion

How A Session With Personal Stylist Corin Kanazawa Changed My Look (And Perception)

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Cities

Hachinohe

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Kooky Kanji: The Surprising Origin Stories of Some Famous Characters

GaijinPot Blog