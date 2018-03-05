Oscars draw smallest-ever U.S. television audience

The Academy Awards attracted its smallest U.S. television audience ever on Sunday, according to Nielsen data reported by Walt Disney Co's ABC network, tracking a similar slide for other recent award shows and sports events.
Live TV broadcasts remain relatively attractive for advertisers because watchers cannot skip commercials, with prices for Oscars ad spots climbing despite 2017 viewership, which was the smallest in nine years.
The nearly four-hour live show averaged 26.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen data in an ABC statement, down from 32.9 million in 2017 and below the 32 million in 2008, now the second-least watched year.
The figures do not include digital and mobile viewing.
Advertisers covet live audiences because they are more likely to view commercials than those watching recorded shows and events, driving pricing higher even as viewership shrinks. ABC owns broadcast rights for the Oscars through 2028.
The 90th Oscars, still expected to be 2018's most-watched nonsporting U.S. television event, honored romantic fantasy "The Shape of Water" as best picture.
The event built on the socially conscious tone of its past few years with themes of female empowerment and activism, but lacked any shocking moments like 2017's best picture mix-up.
Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, host for the past two years, skewered industry-roiling sexual misconduct allegations and reports of gender-based pay disparities, while best actress winner Frances McDormand called for "inclusion riders" to boost Hollywood diversity.
ABC sold out its ad inventory for Sunday's Oscars broadcast and charged $2.6 million on average for a 30-second spot, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
That was a jump from $1.91 million in 2017, according to research firm Kantar Media, which said ABC generated $128 million from the 2017 telecast.
The Grammy Awards in January attracted 26.1 million television viewers, its smallest audience since 2006. February's Super Bowl professional football championship, the most-watched telecast of the year, saw its viewership decline 7 percent from a year earlier to 103.4 million.
ABC offered the live show on abc.com and the ABC app to those with a participating cable or satellite subscription in certain markets. It was also available on live TV services that stream ABC.
The telecast attracted 18.9 percent of viewers in 56 major markets, according to Nielsen’s preliminary overnight metered market household ratings, an ABC spokesman said earlier on Monday, down from 22.4 percent last year.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
cla68
Hollywood is broken.
JeffLee
Movie-fans don't like seeing actors use the awards to stand on their soapboxes and prattle on about whatever political cause happens to be in fashion.
maybeperhapsyes
Totally agree with JeffLee on that point.
theFu
Never understood watching groups of people slap each other on the back over entertainment work. Do something to change the world for decades or forever, THAT should be celebrated, not just a 2 hr diversion.
Definitely don't need to hear their political views. JeffLee is correct.
dcog9065
The movies themselves are also declining in quality so losing interest in seeing anything win
clamenza
No surprise here. Hollywood trotted out and feted 5 movies that made an average of $30 million. Very few Americans went to see the movies, so why would they want to sit down on a Sunday night and be reminded by a bunch of Weinstein enablers how terrible they all are.
Toasted Heretic
If only we could return to no-nonsense, politics-free Oscars of yore. Like when Brando won in '73. Or when Redgrave won in '77.
As for films that don't make much who cares about them? Everyone knows that quality films are films with multi millions pumped into them. Arthouse, indie, foreign language films are for European leftists. US audiences prefer finely-crafted blockbusters with real stories about real people and real aliens.
http://www.imdb.com/search/title?year=2017,2017&title_type=feature&sort=boxoffice_gross_us,desc
DaDude
I used to have Wowow before moving and switching cable. Why can't they put the Oscars on BS1 like they do for the big U.S. sporting events?
commanteer
I am old enough to remember when movie actors had some degree of mystique about them. Outside of the actual movies and official appearances, their lives were pretty much invisible to the public. Which made fans all the more eager to see them at an awards show.
Now, with 24/7 media coverage of movie stars doing their shopping, getting arrested for DUI, taking half-dressed selfies in their hotel rooms, picking their noses, protesting the cause du jour, whatever, there is obviously going to be less interest in seeing them yet again, only dressed in tuxes and gowns.
Add the over-exposure to what Jeff Lee said above, and I am surprised anyone watches. Entertainment is about entertaining, and much of Hollywood seems to have forgotten that.