Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

2 Japanese dancers win gold medals at int'l ballet competition in U.S.

0 Comments
JACKSON, Mississippi

Two Japanese dancers won gold medals Friday at the prestigious USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sayako Toku, 21, from Kobe in western Japan, won in the senior women's division and Ryo Sasaki, 24, from Osaka Prefecture, won in the senior men's division.

The two, who took part as a pair and were evaluated separately, also won the Best Senior Couple award in what is known as one of the world's three major ballet competitions, along with the Varna competition in Bulgaria and one in Moscow.

"Winning gold was a surprise," said Toku after the announcement, adding, "I'm so grateful to the people who have supported me."

Sasaki also expressed his joy, saying, "I can't believe this. I am at a loss for words."

The U.S. competition was held from June 10 with around 100 dancers from 16 countries taking part.

The event is held once every four years, but it was postponed for a year due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At the competition in 2018, another Japanese, Hyuma Kiyosawa, won the silver medal in the junior male division.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo