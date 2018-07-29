Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fans of Bob Dylan pose at the venue of the Fuji Rock Festival in Yuzawa on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
entertainment

Bob Dylan captivates fans in Japan at Fuji Rock

1 Comment
YUZAWA

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan took the stage at the Fuji Rock Festival on Sunday in his first performance in Japan since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016.

The 77-year-old American began his set with a piano rendition of "Things Have Changed" from the 2000 film "Wonder Boys," which won him the Academy Award for best original song, and followed with early hits including "It Ain't Me Babe" and "Highway 61 Revisited."

He sang 16 songs without saying a word, capping the performance with "Blowin' in the Wind," one of the most famous songs of his nearly six-decade career.

The Fuji Rock Festival is held annually at a ski resort in Niigata Prefecture and is one of the country's largest music festivals, drawing 125,000 concertgoers last year.

Other headliners this year included rapper Kendrick Lamar and hip-hip/rock group N.E.R.D.

Dylan's performance on the last night of the three-day event was his first in Japan in two years and the 101st since his first visit in 1978.

There are multiple stages at the festival with several artists typically performing simultaneously. In a sign of respect, however, no other artists were scheduled to go on during Dylan's set.

The Swedish Academy awarded Dylan the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," a surprise decision that took another twist when he declined to attend the award ceremony.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Who ?; Never mind.

"Southern man don't need him AROUND, anyhow".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa