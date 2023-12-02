Head of Johnny's talent agency quits over abuse scandal

Julie Keiko Fujishima said Thursday she has stepped down as president of Johnny & Associates Inc, one of Japan's most prominent talent agencies, amid allegations its late founder had sexually abused teenagers aspiring to become pop singers for decades.
Fujishima acknowledged the sexual misconduct of the founder Johnny Kitagawa, her uncle, during a press conference, the first by the agency since the allegations came under renewed scrutiny earlier this year.
She said that with her resignation as president as of Tuesday, Noriyuki Higashiyama, 56, a veteran TV personality long represented by the agency, widely known as Johnny's, has taken over as president. He was a member of the idol group Shonentai.
The decision comes just over a week after an external probe set up by the agency concluded that the firm had long concealed Kitagawa's sexual abuse from the early 1970s through to the mid-2010s.
The probe's report into operations at the company had recommended that Fujishima stand down over concerns their family ties would compromise organizational attempts to reform in the scandal's wake.
Kitagawa was one of the Japanese entertainment industry's most powerful figures, propelling numerous groups such as SMAP and Arashi to stardom before his death in 2019.
But he was not held accountable for his actions for decades, raising suspicions of organized complicity and cover-ups within the agency and the broader Japanese entertainment industry.
Fujishima's late mother Mary Yasuko Fujishima, Kitagawa's older sister, was cited in the report as a major factor in the long-term concealment of sexual abuse at the firm.
Allegations against Kitagawa underwent renewed scrutiny in Japan after the BBC aired a documentary in March featuring interviews with multiple people claiming to have been abused by him.
Several former members of the agency, such as Kauan Okamoto, have since come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Kitagawa as teens.
The report from the independent panel came after a U.N. human rights delegation in early August issued its own conclusions regarding the company following interviews in Japan with multiple alleged victims.
Among its findings, it said it heard "deeply alarming allegations" that several hundreds of the agency's talents were sexually exploited and abused.© KYODO
14 Comments
Login to comment
Elvis is here
That makes the twist affair all the more twisted
Speed
She's smart for bailing this teenage boys fiddling organization. Ship's sinking.
The media and TV stations should also be ashamed of themselves.
Derek Grebe
I wonder what the size of the cheque she signed herself off with was?
And no forced tears? Shame
M
The problem is how they manage to hidel this. Those women helped ? Why are they not in jail ? This is complicity crime and death penalty in Japan. A women who let kids be rape are evil being in all society. What does the police in Japan ? You have made publicité to be the safest country on earth. But now, I imagine a lie.
-
The recent problem is a probable rape on Kimura Takuya. He is a target for quite some times now. If they were truly in the pedophile system, they couldn’t ignore it. A gay rape on him with rape drug at 50 ? Nobody ask question ? This is rape viking gang. This is an organise crime rape according to my analysis.
-
Victim of pedophilia often become gay rapist in adulthood. They don’t touch children but getting older, they have sexual disorders. And in old age they are fully insane. For insuring silence, children are often drugged with amnesy drug and hypnotic drugs passing as cocaine or another drug. They gave them viagra. Make them sleep with each other, rape younger member under drugs… this create deep amnesia trauma. They don’t talk because they are trauma mute. Speaking about it literally make them faint and even have cardias arrest. They surfer from strong hidden long term PTSD. And this create long term brain damage.
-
There is a treatment of course but it was hidden because spy agencies use the same drug for intelligence (l-tryptophane intake must be increase when you have had a trauma) and they don’t want people to understand the strange dreams about military or police asking question were not dreams but memory of forbidden interrogation (at least in USA, this is important people believe this is alien asking question and not CIA or FBI).
-
And know, pedophile organise criminality have the habit to make « pause » for ten to twenty years while they make major witness suicide, disappeared, have accidents.. and go back in business afterward. To survive, they use mercenaries and worse than them on the international market. From what I have seen in Japan manga, you have worse on your ground today. Johnny needed help to avoid jail and death penalty could have open an international gate invasion of pedo and sex criminality.
-
Johnny couldn’t be the only abuser, and when women protect the boss, there is somebody else to protect as well. For me, this dismissal is for having protected more than Johnny. At Kimura’s new rape time, this could be something done on purpose if they have protected a full gang of rapist in Johnny. Kitagawa touch the kids. But, he was a public figure. I worry about the one who discover it, who couldn’t be killed, and could have the same access. Whorehouse in France, this was a terrible place. Yes, there was decent consummers but the problem was the consumer who wanted « pervert sadomasochist sex ». Once they have your file and the proof to put you in jail, they own the place and this become an horror show and chamber.
-
Something more is still here in Johnny or is trying to come back (and not just in Johnny, in California, there was the same things, and it is an extreme right war nazi show today according to my intelligence.
Sanjinosebleed
Being that the new guy was a Johnny's idol ... obviously he has been molested too...???!!!!
Fighto!
This putrid woman should be behind bars.
It beggars belief that she didn't know about what was going on.
Keepyer Internetpoints
God I hate this. Its utterly irrational and makes everybody confused about some of the most basic things in life.
What does her resignation accomplish? Is she somehow responsible? If she is, how? Its not explained. She is certainly NOT responsible just by being his niece.
If its decided that the whole organization is responsible, how does her resignation fix it? She is just one person. And I am not reading a single thing that makes her representative of what happened at the org. Did she know? Did she help with the cover-ups? Did she approve maybe? I don't know. There is nothing written!
All this is is a nod to scapegoating, which is a stupid and primitve practice that humanity should have abandoned centuries ago.
To make an apology of any kind, you must be responsible. You must admit exactly what you did. You must swear to never do it again. These things are basic. Say sorry? Well any liar or chucklehead can just say sorry. Sorry is nice but without the responsibility, admission of the wrongdoing and oath to never repeat it, "sorry" is far too often just an empty word. Actions like this detract from this, what should be common sense.
And meanwhile, we are not talking about the real issues that need fixed, such as the parents' desire for fame and fortune so deep, they refuse to take sex abuse allegations to the police. And you gotta look at that before blaming the non-relative people who kept silent despite suspicions. When both the victim and the parents side against you, the police are going to look at you as a trouble maker and the company liable to send you packing. Even the public won't side with you until DECADES later when the truth comes out.
Mark
I don't know why this keeps showing up in the news, the accused is dead and should be this case.
Spitfire
And where are the police and their investigation?
M
This family is in charge of the firm. They are very rich, very powerful, very aware of what is going on, or too dumb for their power.
Women pay. It is unfair. But they have a job because they are family of known pedophile apparently. Normally in Asia, family lost it all and was sent to slavery while the accomplice were sent to death penalty. Loosing her job is a bit light for the local cultura.
And this is becoming worse because a rape gang is attacking Johnny in public today and do advertising on it. They have let a mafia enter the firm. They burn a woman card. But this time this won’t be enough. Not with what is going on in Tokyo and Japan right now. This is a very violent organise sex crime who attacked johnnies. International gang of rapist coming from germany. Only afrika know afrikaners viking gangs (nazi, aryen) true core. I have seen some advertising show in Paris. This is monstruous.
Keepyer Internetpoints
She only became president in 2019!
You think she was invited to watch or something??
Mark
Shut it down and get it over with.
Moonraker
M, where do you get all this from?
M
And the Prime Minister of Japan team are aware of the gay rape on adult Idols problem now. This is no more just a pedophile scandal. They sold their adult idols for gay rape apparently, SM rape probably not far. This is becoming a rape right to do firm. Women know more about this than men. But if you work, male have the right to rape you like in islam. In a pedophile own firm, in German controled Europe, you can rape any member who work for the firm if you can catch them. They are always prey and can never be free from the firm. Once you have rape you make a contribution for the firm or you pay a membership to have the right to prey.
German pedophile called afrikaner, where colonial military insane army. They couldn’t stand to hunt wild animals. They only love to prey on human. The stronger and harder the target, the bigger is the pay check for the top of the firm, and the thrill for them. Raping hunt organisation are called « safari ». They are not courageous. They are pervert. They probably payed for a long safari on Kimura. This include memorandums like showing your crime on tube or tiktok. This is how I discovered kimura was attacked.
There is no sex porn video activity behind the Johnny’s doors for the one who failed to hit the top ? Johnny got the profile to be bought by those safari hunters provider from africa. They use a few buffers, but there are in Tokyo. This is a woman who is doing the show in general. We look for the first french female criminal here profile herself or a member of her old crew. May be a Canadian passeport. They have gain power since Obama. They were implanted in the gay Community forced underground. With LGBT freedom they have won a political protection and we stopped to count the victims. They are really dangerous.