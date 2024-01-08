Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image shows Himi, voiced by Karen Fukuhara in English and AIMYON in Japanese, left and Mahito Maki, voiced by Luca Padovan in English and Soma Santoki in Japanese, in a scene from Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy And The Heron." Photo: Studio Ghibli/GKIDS via AP
entertainment

Miyazaki's latest film 'The Boy and the Heron' wins Golden Globe

LOS ANGELES

Renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki won the genre's best film award at the U.S. Golden Globes competition on Sunday, marking his comeback as the winner of a major international contest.

The 124-minute fantasy "The Boy and the Heron" marked the first time a film by a Japanese director has won the award in the category that was created in 2007.

Miyazaki, an Oscar-winning animator, announced his retirement in 2013 after producing "The Wind Rises" but began making the full-length film in 2017.

Written and directed by the 83-year-old Miyazaki, the latest film was also the first original anime in history to top the North American box office after its release in December, according to U.S. media.

The film by Studio Ghibli Inc, Miyazaki's production company, follows a fictitious Japanese boy, Mahito, during World War II. After Mahito's mother dies he moves to a new town where he meets a talking heron that takes him to a magical tower where he enters a fantasy world.

The Golden Globes win makes the Miyazaki movie a leading candidate for the best animated feature film prize at the U.S. Academy Awards in March.

The film beat out other animated features such as "Suzume," directed by Japanese director Makoto Shinkai, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The Golden Globe award is one of many accolades in Miyazaki's long career in animated filmmaking. He was awarded the Golden Bear, the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, in 2002 and an Oscar the following year for "Spirited Away."

In 2014, Miyazaki became the second Japanese film director to receive an Honorary Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, following Akira Kurosawa.

I was a very good year for animation, and any of the nominees was a really good experience, congratulations to Miyazaki on the deserved honors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

