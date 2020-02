From left: Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker, winners of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Bombshell", pose in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Japanese makeup artist Kazu Hiro on Sunday won his second Academy Award at the Oscars for best makeup and hairstyling.

He was recognized for his work on the film "Bombshell" along with Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker. He won the same award in 2018 with Britons David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick for their work on the movie "Darkest Hour."

© KYODO