Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

NiziU, Babymetal to perform for 1st time on NHK's 'Kohaku' music show

0 Comments
TOKYO

A popular New Year's Eve music show will feature first-time performances by artists including NiziU, a nine-member girl group formed via a joint project between South Korean and Japanese music label companies, the broadcaster said Monday.

Babymetal, a female group that mixes pop and heavy metal whose albums have ranked high in U.S. Billboard charts, will also appear for the first time on the annual "Kohaku Uta Gassen" song festival to be aired by public broadcaster NHK.

The music extravaganza will be held without an audience for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The returning guests will include all-male pop group Arashi, who will suspend their activities at the end of 2020, and LiSA, the singer of the opening theme and other songs from the blockbuster anime series "Demon Slayer."

The show, literally meaning "red and white song battle," will also feature Japanese singer-songwriter Eito who rose to fame after his 2019 song "Perfume" became a smash hit.

"We burst into tears," said one of the members of NiziU, produced by J.Y. Park, known for a host of K-pop acts. The group, whose members were chosen through an audition and whose journey was documented on the Hulu streaming site, has yet to make an official debut.

One of Babymetal's albums reached 39th in the U.S. Billboard top 200 albums list in 2016, becoming the first album by Japanese artists to break into the chart's top 40 in 53 years.

The show organized by NHK started in 1951 as a New Year radio program and two years later became a year-end TV program. A red group of female singers and white group of male singers battle it out, with judges and the audience voting to decide which side performed better.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo