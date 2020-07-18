Japanese actor Haruma Miura, 30, dies in suspected suicide

Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found hanging Saturday at his Tokyo home and was later confirmed dead at a hospital, investigative sources said. He was 30.

Police believe Miura, who appeared in a number of movies including "Attack on Titan," "Eien no Zero" (Eternal Zero), "Kimi ni Todoke" (From Me to You), and "Koizora" (Sky of Love), committed suicide. The sources said the actor was found by his manager at his home and an apparent suicide note was in his room.

"To fans and people concerned, we apologize for the worry and the inconvenience caused, but as to details we are still confirming and will inform you once again," his management company Amuse Inc. said in a statement.

"The Confidence Man JP - Episode of the Princess" in which he had a role as a "romance scammer," is slated to hit Japanese screens next Thursday.

Fans were shocked at the sudden death of the actor, who also started a career as a singer last year.

"I really liked his acting. I'm extremely sorry to hear of the passing of such a young life," a woman in her 40s commented on Facebook.

Miura was scheduled to appear in a TV drama series starting in September and a musical kicking off at the year-end.

On his Instagram account, he had often posted pictures of dishes he cooked. On his 30th birthday in April, the actor posted a video in which he talked about his eagerness to "deliver fans fine and high-quality entertainment."

Miura, originally from Ibaraki Prefecture, entered the profession as a child actor. He subsequently featured in television dramas such as "Bloody Monday," "Last Cinderella" and the "Gokusen" series.

He also appeared in a number of NHK period dramas and on stage, such as in the Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" in which he won the Haruko Sugimura Award in 2017 for his role as a drag queen.

