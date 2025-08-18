Singer Fukuyama says he regrets sexual remarks to female Fuji TV employees

Renowned Japanese singer-songwriter and actor Masaharu Fukuyama has acknowledged making sexual remarks to female employees of Fuji TV at events that a third-party panel on misconduct at the broadcaster had deemed inappropriate, according to a report in a weekly magazine published Monday.

The 56-year-old Fukuyama, who holds the sales record for singles and albums as a solo male artist over his 35-year career and is also popular in other Asian countries, said he "deeply regrets" the conduct in an interview with Josei Seven magazine.

The revelations come at a time when Japan's entertainment industry has come under scrutiny over a series of sexual misconduct cases, including at Fuji TV, a major commercial broadcaster.

Fukuyama said on his official website that he gave the interview "so that there won't be misunderstandings" regarding his remarks to female staff at events arranged by a former top official of Fuji TV, a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings Inc.

The events were detailed in a report the panel compiled in March in response to a scandal involving popular former TV host Masahiro Nakai's alleged sexual assault of a female former employee of Fuji TV.

The report said the functions were arranged by former Managing Director Toru Ota once or twice a year since around 2005 and involved a "major male TV program participant."

In the magazine interview, Fukuyama, who acknowledged he was the participant, said, "I hope my apologies will reach those who were offended."

According to the panel's report, at least 19 female employees attended the gatherings over the years. One of the women described exchanges with Fukuyama as unpleasant and involving lewd comments.

The panel hoped to hold an in-person hearing but was only provided a written response to queries, with Fukuyama citing a busy schedule.

In the written responses, Fukuyama had said he "never" made sexual comments to the women.

A Fuji TV official said on Monday that the broadcaster has "not confirmed a report of harassment by Mr. Fukuyama."

The panel's report found a female Fuji TV employee was subjected to sexual violence by Nakai in June 2023 "as an extension of her job." Nakai, who rose to prominence as a member of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, retired from show business after the allegations came to light.

The latest development comes before the September release of "Black Showman," a film starring Fukuyama as the lead character, with Fuji TV among its producers.

Fukuyama debuted as a singer-songwriter in 1990, and his best-known songs include "Sakurazaka." He has regularly appeared in a popular New Year's Eve music show aired by public broadcaster NHK, often serving as its headliner.

Fukuyama also became famous across Asia, appearing in a Taiwanese drama and holding live tours in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

His song "Kusunoki," about a camphor tree that withstood the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki, a southwestern Japan city he hails from, was sung by elementary school students during a peace memorial ceremony in Nagasaki on Aug. 9 this year.

As an actor, Fukuyama starred in "Like Father, Like Son," directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, which received the Prix du Jury at the 2013 Cannes International Film Festival, and various hit TV drama series and movies.

