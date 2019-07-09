Japanese entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa dies at age 87

Japanese music mogul Johnny Kitagawa, who shaped Japan's boy band landscape for more than half a century, died of a stroke on Tuesday at a hospital in Tokyo, his office said. He was 87.
Kitagawa, who founded Japan's top male talent agency and production company Johnny & Associates Inc. in 1962, had been in hospital since June 18 due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of stroke.
He propelled one pop group after another to fame. His most successful acts -- such as SMAP, Arashi, KAT-TUN and Hey! Say! JUMP -- are household names across the country.
Kitagawa spent his last days chatting with some of the senior talent and trainees who were like his "children" at his hospital room, with various hit tunes by groups he molded playing in the background, the office said in a document.
"It became a daily routine to enjoy Johnny's delicacies with him and the people there, and the scene and all the smells reminded us of a practice hall...His final curtain came down with him wrapped in the love of his beloved children," it said.
One of the most revered figures in the entertainment industry, Kitagawa's hit-making strategy of not limiting his artists to releasing records, but placing them in a range of variety and TV shows, enabled him to maintain a virtual monopoly on boy bands for over 57 years.
But his career was not without incident.
He was the subject of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. In 1999, Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun published a series detailing accusations of child abuse and sexual exploitation made by several boys under his wing.
However, he was never charged with any crimes on the basis of the allegations.
Kitagawa sued the Shukan Bunshun and was awarded damages, but the judgment was partially overturned on appeal with the court ruling the magazine had sufficient reason to publish the allegations of sexual misconduct. A subsequent Supreme Court appeal by Kitagawa was rejected.
Born in Los Angeles in 1931, the Japanese-American spent most of his childhood shuttling between Japan and the United States. He eventually settled in Japan in the 1950s after serving with the U.S. Army teaching English to orphans during the Korean War.
Kitagawa was first inspired by the 1961 American musical film "West Side Story," a story where multiple characters from different backgrounds build their relationships around one another as they sing and dance to a range of melodies.
He joined the entertainment industry with the creation of a four-man group called Johnny's. He was able to challenge the generational norm at a time when dancing was not acceptable for men.
Kitagawa was also able to deepen his ties with the entertainment industry by supporting Japanese artists, such as Hibari Misora, who performed in the United States after the end of World War II.
His efforts, spanning over fifty years, saw the creation of Japanese household names including early boy groups Hikaru GENJI and Shonentai, as well as solo artist Hiromi Go.
The new lineup of male idols became popular among female fans, with those under his wing appearing in a range of media from dramas to variety shows.
Theatrics during concerts brought the celebrities closer to fans, with moving stages and over-the-top stagecraft.
Kitagawa was the holder of three Guinness World Records titles for the most No. 1 artists, the most No. 1 singles and the most concerts produced by an individual.
He recently worked as the executive producer for the Japanese movie "Shonentachi" released in March this year.
Hideaki Takizawa, a former member of the J-pop idol duo Tackey & Tsubasa who was named president of Johnnys' Island Inc., an affiliate company of Johnny & Associates, this January, is rumored to be Kitagawa's successor.© KYODO
Yubaru
Only because of the clout that he held over the heads of all his "children"! If they wanted to stay in the business there was no way they would come out publicly and make any accusations!
You'll see all the Johnny's member's lining up at his funeral, and plenty will be crying, and I'll bet that not all those tears are going to be tears of sorrow!
Chip Star
This guy was as American as he was Japanese.
No Business
A Japanese Jimmy Savile. Horrible!
MarkX
The Michael Jackson of the Japanese music industry. I hope with his passing this will end his companies stranglehold on TV in Japan. We won't be forced to see all of his "children" host and star in all the crap broadcast on TV. But it seems that the AKB guy has taken the torch and run with it, because now it is nothing but a steady stream of "girls" from his stable on TV
Capuchin
The court ruled that there was sufficient evidence of his sexual abuse of underage boys as well as his habit plying them with cigarettes and alchohol but that the 15 year statue of limitations had passed in the incident that was brought to court.
Didn't do much to dent his popularity.
I hope these allegations aren't papered over in what I'm sure are going to be the around the clock effusive outpourings we will witness on TV.
Perhaps fans should be a little more conscientious about what they consume. Does knowing what he may have been doing to the pop stars they worship not cause any sort of conflict in loyalty?
Guess not.
obladi
Its an open secret that if you want to make it in j-pop, you look innocent in public but sell your body to the creepy guys (like Johnny) who pull the strings. I much prefer the street bands to the puppets on TV.
yoshi
He was the greatest producer in the Japanese show business. Literally, one of a kind. We watch many male talents produced by him on TV everyday. And Tackey will be a good successor to the master in his own way.
Alfie Noakes
Exactly. The entire entertainment industry in Japan knew exactly what he was but his acts made money and he had clout so it was ignored. They are all complicit.
dbsaiya
He was the precursor of AKB, Akimoto. All the groups are the same; variations of the same theme.
cracaphat
A fan,uh? Umm...
gogogo
The stories I heard about what the boys had to do to become famous were really shocking. The bully tactics these agencies use to be their "talents" on TV were unethical. Feel sorry for the loss but not sorry he is gone. Hopefully now he is gone the truth can be told.
Yubaru
It's just far too easy to "overlook" the dark side when one is being "entertained". It's like a drug and as long as people are able to keep their fantasies alive, they dont care and dont want to hear about any BS.