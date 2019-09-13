Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Eddie Money is famous for hits including "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight" Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

U.S. rocker Eddie Money dies at 70

1 Comment
By Rob Kim
NEW YORK

Eddie Money, the prolific American rocker known for a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s like "Take Me Home Tonight," has died, entertainment outlet Variety said Friday, citing his family. He was 70.

Money -- whose smashes included "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Baby Hold On" -- had been in poor health in recent years and revealed in August that he was battling stage four esophageal cancer.

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," the statement said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him.

"We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Born Edward Joseph Mahoney in Brooklyn on March 21, 1949, the singer-songwriter became a regular at clubs in California's Bay Area, and found success with humorous music videos in the early days of MTV.

In recent years, a reality TV show about Money and his family, which aired on the AXS TV cable and satellite network, shed light on his health struggles.

In 2001, he had joined a 12-step program to deal with heavy drinking, saying he realized he didn't need alcohol "for my quick wit."

Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Money had been planning a new studio album that would have been his 12th. The artist had canceled his 2019 summer tour to focus on his health.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Couldn't have been around the late 70s without hearing "Two Tickets to Paradise" being played on the radio.

First time I ever saw Appollonia was in his "Shaking" video and she was smoking hot! This was a year or two before "Purple Rain". Thanks Money and RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 37, 2019

GaijinPot Blog