Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Matthews spent decades grilling politicial leaders but found himself in the spotlight after a former guest accused him of regularly making inappropriate remarks Photo: AFP
entertainment

U.S. TV anchor retires on air after harassment claims

3 Comments
By JEFF KOWALSKY
NEW YORK

Veteran U.S. television anchor Chris Matthews announced his retirement live on air and apologized for his conduct after sexual harassment claims and a public backlash sparked by his election coverage.

Matthews spent decades grilling political leaders on his nightly political talk show "Hardball" but found himself in the spotlight after a former guest accused him of regularly making inappropriate remarks.

The host's behavior had "undermined" political columnist Laura Bassett's ability to do her job, she wrote in a GQ magazine article last week.

Bassett chronicled several harassment allegations leveled at Matthews over the years, including a reprimand issued by his employer MSNBC three years ago for inappropriate comments about a female colleague in 1999.

"I decided tonight will be my last Hardball," Matthews said in a monologue that opened his program Monday.

"Compliments on a woman's appearance some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay... For making such comments in the past, I'm sorry," the 74-year-old added.

Matthews departed the set during a commercial break, leaving a colleague to anchor the rest of the show.

He had already been planning to retire but "events of the past few weeks" had brought forward the host's departure, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The anchor was forced to apologize in recent days after comparing a recent primary victory by Democratic presidential candidate frontrunner Bernie Sanders to the Nazi invasion of France during World War II.

He was also criticized last week for asking Elizabeth Warren why she believed a woman who had accused fellow presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg of pressuring her to seek an abortion. Bloomberg has denied the allegation.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Compliments on a woman's appearance some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay...

Complimenting a women in the workplace, let alone socializing with her, is career suicide in this day and age.

Do not step on that minefield.

Keep your distance and keep it professional at all times.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Complimenting a women in the workplace, let alone socializing with her, is career suicide in this day and age. 

Do not step on that minefield.

And then back in the real world, it’s actually entirely fine if you aren’t creepy about it. The key is that if you don’t know whether or not it’s creepy, you probably should assume it is.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Don't know why you took several hits, @Burning Bush. you're right.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog