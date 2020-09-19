Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Van Morrison has recorded three "protest songs" against the UK government's coronavirus lockdown measures Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Van Morrison rails against virus restrictions in new songs

1 Comment
By THOMAS SAMSON
LONDON

Music legend Van Morrison said on Friday he has recorded three "protest songs" against the UK government's coronavirus lockdown measures, in which he reportedly accuses scientists of "making up crooked facts".

The Northern Irish singer-songwriter will release the new tracks -- named "Born To Be Free", "As I Walked Out", and "No More Lockdown" -- at two-week intervals from September 25.

"Morrison makes it clear in his new songs how unhappy he is with the way the government has taken away personal freedoms," a statement said on his website announcing the releases.

In one of the trio of records, the musician sings: "No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace."

In another, he sings: "No more taking of our freedom / And our God given rights / Pretending it's for our safety / When it's really to enslave."

Morrison also claims scientists are "making up crooked facts" to justify the restrictions, the BBC reported.

Morrison said in a statement that he was "not telling people what to do or think".

"The government is doing a great job of that already. It's about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves."

The "Brown Eyed Girl" singer had already stirred controversy last month when reportedly urging people to "fight the pseudoscience" around COVID-19, before he staged several socially distanced performances in England.

"It's not economically viable to do socially distanced gigs," he said, urging the music industry "to fight with me on this".

Britain has been the worst-hit country in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic, and is currently seeing a resurgence in cases after a months-long lockdown earlier this year.

Morrison said he will debut his new songs later this month in shows at the London Palladium theatre, and make them available for download and streaming.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good to see the experts voicing their opinions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog