French crooner Charles Aznavour, 94, has delayed his comeback from a fall Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Veteran singer Aznavour delays comeback from fall

By Eric FEFERBERG
PARIS

Veteran singer Charles Aznavour has put back his comeback after breaking his arm in a fall last month, his publicist told AFP Monday.

His performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 30, as well as gigs in Spain, Germany and in Croatia have all been cancelled, he said.

The 94-year-old French crooner will not resume his world tour until September with a concert in Sydney, Australia, followed by two shows in Japan, in Tokyo and Osaka.

"Since his double fracture of the humerus, Charles Aznavour has made a good recovery," his spokesman said, adding that his doctors would rather he did not go back on the road until after August.

The "French Sinatra", who was voted "Entertainer of the Century" by CNN and Time magazine, fell at his home at Mouries near Arles in southeastern France.

Aznavour, who made his name alongside Edith Piaf in the 1950s, has sold more than 180 million records in a career spanning eight decades and as many languages.

He frequently jokes with his audiences about dying on stage and about forgetting the lyrics.

In April he was forced to cancel a show in Saint Petersburg after suffering back strain during a rehearsal.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

