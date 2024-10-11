 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris grants some 7,000 days' worth of filming permits each year Image: AFP
entertainment

Want to film in Paris? No sexism allowed

0 Comments
PARIS

Filmmakers looking to shoot on the iconic streets of Paris will have to promise to fight sexism, discrimination and sexual violence on set under a regulation adopted Friday by city lawmakers.

The regulation, due to take effect on January 1, requires production companies seeking a permit to film in the French capital to sign a charter pledging to promote gender balance on set, train crews against sexism and fight gender discrimination and violence.

Companies will also have to put special measures in place to protect those involved in shooting sex scenes -- a side of the industry that has been transformed since the "Me Too" movement exploded in 2017.

The measure "extends that adopted by the National Cinema Centre, which only applies to the film industry", said deputy mayor for culture Carine Rolland.

The City of Light, one of the world's most sought-after spots to shoot on location, grants some 7,000 days' worth of filming permits each year, including for movies, TV series, ads and music videos.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog