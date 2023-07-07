Warner Bros defends 'Barbie' film's world map as 'child-like'

Warner Bros studio on Thursday said a map in its upcoming "Barbie" movie of the South China Sea is a "child-like" drawing with no intended significance, days after Vietnam said it would ban the film over the map.
Vietnam balked at a scene of the map that shows China's unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday. It decided to ban domestic distribution of the highly anticipated film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Warner Bros believed the map was harmless.
“The map in Barbie Land is a whimsical, child-like crayon drawing," the studio said in a statement. "The doodles depict Barbie's make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the real world. It was not intended to make any type of statement."
"Barbie" was originally slated to open in Vietnam on July 21, the same date as in the United States, according to state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.
Vietnamese authorities objected to a scene showing a map that includes the so-called nine-dash line, the newspaper said. The U-shaped line is used on Chinese maps to illustrate China's claims over vast areas of the South China Sea, including swaths of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.
"We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," the newspaper reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films.
"Barbie" is the latest movie to be banned in Vietnam for depicting China's nine-dash line, which was repudiated in an international arbitration ruling by a court in The Hague in 2016. China refuses to recognize the ruling.
This week, Vietnam also opened an investigation of the website of K-pop group Blackpink's tour organizer, ahead of the group's concert in Hanoi, over criticism from fans that it shows a map of the South China Sea with disputed boundaries.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
rainyday
I just looked an image of the map up on Google and this is just the stupidest thing to complain about imaginable. Its a chalk drawing that doesn't show any borders or anything and is hyper unrealistically drawn, if anyone sees something political or relevant to maritime boundaries in it they really need to have their heads examined.
La vie douce
Geez.
Zoroto
So why include it in the first place? Why not show Florida or something?
Sorry, it's hard to believe it's not somehow economically (not politically) motivated.
Redtail Swift
Just edit it already. If you can change Henry Cavill's mustache in Superman, you can easily edit out that map.
Problem solved, here comes the money.
kyushubill
A map in the Barbie movie. Good grief, calm down, it is a drawing. Now, you wanna get upset about a movie it's Pineapple Express. That movie is 100% dumb. 90 minutes I will never get back.
rainyday
Have you looked at the map????
What, are we supposed to avoid all crude chalk drawings to avoid offending anyone?
What if we accidentally draw Florida wrong and it offends the Floridians?
Roy Sophveason
Fun fact, just to bring it barely on-topic here:
The BaRbiE ReaL WoRLd mAp doesn't even include Japan.
(gasps)
https://imgur.com/7RFppT6
deanzaZZR
I would call them snowflakes but I don't think Vietnam has ever seen an actual snowflake.