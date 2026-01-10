 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump Kennedy Center
New signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, is unveiled on the Kennedy Center, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
entertainment

Washington National Opera bows out of Kennedy Center

0 Comments
By LOU KESTEN
WASHINGTON

The Washington National Opera announced Friday that it had decided to end its arrangement with the Kennedy Center in the nation's capital, though it said it was hoping for an “amicable transition.”

“To ensure fiscal prudence and fulfill its obligations for a balanced budget, the WNO will reduce its spring season and relocate performances to new venues,” the Opera said in a statement.

It said the decision stemmed from the Center’s new business model, which “requires productions to be fully funded in advance — a requirement incompatible with opera operations.”

Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi told The New York Times, “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with the WNO due to a financially challenging relationship.”

Artists ranging from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to rock star Peter Wolf have called off events at the Kennedy Center since President Donald Trump ousted the previous leadership early last year and arranged for himself to head the board of trustees. The board’s decision in December to rebrand the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center led to a new wave of cancellations.

WNO's announcement did not mention Trump.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo