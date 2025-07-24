 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The museum said the 13 statues were to honour Taylor's lucky number Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Wax lyrical: Taylor Swift gets lucky 13 Madame Tussauds statues

2 Comments
LONDON

US pop megastar Taylor Swift will be honoured with 13 waxworks of her at Madame Tussauds venues around the globe, the museum said on Wednesday.

In honour of Swift's lucky number, 13 of the waxwork museum's 22 branches will each receive a statue of the "Love Story" and "Blank Space" singer, in what it called the "most ambitious project" of its 250-year history.

The statues were inspired by some of the 35-year-old songwriting sensation's looks from her record-shattering "Eras Tour" from 2023 to 2024.

With 149 shows across the world over nearly two years, the tour raked in $2 billion, making it the most lucrative in music history to date.

More than 40 artists worked for more than a year on the statues of Swift, one of the most acclaimed artists of her generation with 14 Grammy Awards.

"This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history, which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift," said Danielle Cullen, the museum's senior figure stylist.

UK-based Swifties are well served, with one waxwork slated for London and another for the northern seaside resort town of Blackpool.

Another 10 will find a permanent home at the branches of Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, Orlando and Sydney.

The thirteenth statue, which will travel around the remaining museums, will begin its worldwide walkabout with a residency at Madame Tussauds Shanghai.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

This made the top-stories section?

Must be a slow news day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's a really good likeness in that statue in the photo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog