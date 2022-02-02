Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust
Whoopi Goldberg Photo: AP file
entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for saying Holocaust was not about race

3 Comments
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW YORK

The actress Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying the Holocaust was not about race, comments that caused a backlash.

She made the initial comments on ABC's ‘’The View"’ program on Monday morning. Her apology came in a tweet hours later.

“On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected," Goldberg said.

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg," she said.

The hosts on “The View” were discussing a Tennessee school board's banning of “Maus,” a graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War Two. The board cited nudity and profanity as its reasons for banning the book, which has won several literary awards, including a Pulitzer Prize.

Goldberg said: “I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity. I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you? If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Joy Behar said that the Nazis said Jews were a different race.

“But it’s not about race. It’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man,” Goldberg replied.

Ana Navarro responded: “But it’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies and Roma.”

Goldberg said: “But these are two white groups of people.”

Sara Haines pointed out that the Nazis didn’t see Jewish people as white.

“But you’re missing the point!” Goldberg said. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem.”

Greenblatt thanked Goldberg late Monday night.

“Thanks @WhoopiGoldberg for correcting your prior statement and acknowledging the #Holocaust for what it was. As #antisemitism surges to historic levels, I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all,” he tweeted.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Identity politics has led to a pecking order of oppression of who has been the most victimized.

It helps nobody.

At the end of the day, we're all victims of a lack of empathy and the failure of people to understand that all human life is sacred.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Jews were not the only victim of the Holocaust, their were 10 of thousands Jews, that willingly serve Hitler, Anne Frank family were sold out by a Jewish man Google Anne Frank Jewish Sellout

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yrrl....

There is a big difference between "selling out" and selling out to save YOUR life and the lives of your family.

As there is a big difference between recognizing the Holocaust and using the Holocaust to justify the occupation of the land of others.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

