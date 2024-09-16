 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jane’s Addiction-Fight
FILE - Dave Navarro, left, and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction peform during KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Wife of Jane's Addiction frontman says tension and animosity led to onstage scuffle

0 Comments
BOSTON

A scuffle between members of the groundbreaking alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction came amid “tension and animosity” during their reunion tour, lead singer Perry Farrell’s wife said Saturday.

The band is known for edgy, punk-inspired hits “Been Caught Stealing” and “Mountain Song” in the late 1980s and early 1990s as the alternative rock and grunge music movements were growing.

In videos post on social media from Friday night's concert in Boston, Farrell, 65, is seen singing loudly into his mic and then lunging at guitarist Dave Navarro, bumping Navarro with his shoulder before taking a swing at Navarro with his right arm. Navarro is seen holding his right arm out to keep Farrell away before Farrell is dragged away by others on stage. The show ended shortly after.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band,” Etty Lau Farrell wrote in an Instagram post Saturday morning.

She said her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat and “by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just to be heard.” She said her husband later broke down “and cried and cried.”

The band’s “Imminent Redemption” tour started in early August and has 15 dates left, including a show in Connecticut on Sunday night.

The band has not yet made a statement about the future of the tour.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog