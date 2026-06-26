Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wed in New York? Clues abound

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could soon be tying the knot in New York

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" culminate in a Big Apple wedding? Increasing signs point to a mega-bash for the A-list celebrity couple at Madison Square Garden next week.

Rumors have run rampant for weeks that the 36-year-old pop superstar and the three-time NFL Super Bowl winner, both 36, could wed at the storied sports arena, home to the New York Knicks, the newly crowned NBA champions.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August last year, have been seen in various spots around New York of late, and clues have multiplied that the Garden could be their venue of choice.

The New York Times reported Thursday -- citing an entertainment industry executive and another person with knowledge of the matter -- that Swift had booked the arena for an "intimate" gathering of around 100 people on July 2, and for a larger event the following day with around 1,000 guests.

The Times, along with other outlets including CNN, reported that a company specializing in wedding planning had obtained a permit to close the streets around the venue between July 2 and July 4, and erect a tent.

The permit application said the event would host from 500 to 999 people.

The Garden boasts both the arena space and a smaller theater traditionally used for concerts and meetings.

It is perhaps not a traditional wedding venue, but Swift would not be the first musician to marry there.

Sly Stone, who died last year, was married there in June 1974 to actress Kathy Silva during a concert by his band, Sly and the Family Stone.

Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, is coming off a huge year with the success of her album "The Life of a Showgirl," induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a new song on the "Toy Story 5" soundtrack.

Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has signed to play for a 14th season in the National Football League.

If the wedding plans come to fruition, it could be a huge weekend in New York, with July 4 celebrations culminating in a huge fireworks show, and World Cup action scheduled for July 5.

© 2026 AFP