Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
entertainment

Winfrey, Pitt part of Grammys special for essential workers

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The Grammys is putting together an event featuring Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr to honor essential workers across America.

The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes," will air June 21 on CBS.

“United We Sing” will follow Connick Jr — who is hosting — and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will also deliver special messages to workers.

The event will also feature performances by Hancock, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin Dopsie, Jon Batiste and Connick Jr.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

11 Facts About The Ukiyo-e Master Kitagawa Utamaro

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Toyokawa Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 21, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shinjuku—May 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

TBS News Explains Japan Has Fewer COVID-19 Cases Thanks to Japanese Pronunciation

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Tips To Build A Consistent Reading Habit

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon