Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The characters of Winnie the Pooh were originally created by A.A. Milne and illustrated by E.H. Shepard Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Winnie the Pooh slasher film 'wins' Razzies

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

An ultra-low-budget horror film in which Winnie the Pooh and Piglet go on a brutal killing spree has been named the year's worst movie by the Razzie Awards.

Slasher movie "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," made for less than $250,000, garnered global headlines and even provoked death threats from enraged fans in February 2023.

The live-action British film took advantage of the expiration of copyrights on A.A. Milne's beloved books, meaning neither the author's estate nor movie rights owner Disney could sue.

Though it appears to have safely evaded legal action, "Blood and Honey" now suffers the ignominy of topping the Razzies.

At the parody prizes, which recognize the year's most dire films and performances, it "won" worst picture, director and screenplay.

Pooh and Piglet were named worst screen couple, and the movie also earned a Razzie for worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Though embarrassing, the Razzie Awards are unlikely to bother director Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

His movie grossed nearly $5 million after being given a global theatrical release thanks to the controversy it generated.

A sequel is scheduled for release later this month.

He told AFP last year he was also developing horror movies based on "Bambi" and "Peter Pan" books.

The Razzies are announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

Former Oscar winner Jon Voight was named worst actor for critically panned thriller "Mercy," and Megan Fox took worst actress for horror-heist movie "Johnny & Clyde."

Fox, a frequent Razzies punching bag, also took worst supporting actress for action sequel "Expend4bles," which earned worst supporting actor for Sylvester Stallone.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of derision.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How to Switch to Cashless Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog