Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, actor Tom Hanks poses for photographers at the premiere of "The Post" in London. It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks. The actor will star as Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic “You Are My Friend.” TriStar Pictures announced Monday, jan. 29, 2018, that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by “Diary of a Teenage Girl” filmmaker Marielle Heller. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/A, File)
entertainment

Won't you be his neighbor? Tom Hanks to play Mister Rogers

0 Comments
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK

It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who'll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend."

TriStar Pictures announced Monday it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" filmmaker Marielle Heller.

The film will focus on the friendship between the host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and journalist Tom Junod. Junod reluctantly agreed to profile Fred Rogers only to find "his perspective on life transformed."

Production will begin in September, with a 2019 release expected.

The role will surely add to the America's Dad image of Hanks, who gave a very Rogers-like opening monologue while hosting "Saturday Night Live" before the 2016 presidential election, swapping his jacket for a sweater and giving America a pep talk.

Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya