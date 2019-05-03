Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woody Allen -- seen here with actress Blake Lively at the Cannes film festival in 2016 -- is reportedly finding it hard to sell his memoir Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Woody Allen finding it hard to sell his memoir: report

By ALBERTO PIZZOLI
NEW YORK

Oscar-winning U.S. director Woody Allen -- who has faced widespread industry scorn over lingering accusations that he molested his adopted daughter -- is having trouble finding a book deal for his memoir, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Executives at four major publishing house, all speaking on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that they had been offered the project by an agent for Allen over the past year.

None of them made an offer, and some even said they had declined to read the material offered to them, they told the Times.

The five major U.S. publishing houses -- HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House -- did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment about the report. Allen's agent also did not reply.

Since the eruption of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and misconduct, the decades-old accusation that Allen abused Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old in the early 1990s has come back to haunt him.

He was cleared of the charges, first leveled by his then-partner Mia Farrow, after two separate months-long investigations, and has steadfastly denied the abuse.

But Dylan, now an adult, maintains she was molested, and has the support of her mother and brother.

Allen's public image took another hit last year when, in an interview with an Argentine television station, he said he should be the poster boy of the #MeToo movement.

"I -- who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case, which was looked at and proven to be untrue -- I get lumped in with these people," he told Canal 13.

A string of actors and actresses who have worked with Allen have distanced themselves from him, and said they would no longer work with him.

Earlier this year, he filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of canceling a film deal over Dylan Farrow's claims.

Amazon has confirmed it broke off the deal, citing "Allen's actions and their cascading consequences," which it said "ensured that Amazon could never possibly receive the benefit of its four-picture agreement," according to court filings.

A trial in the case could take place next year.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

