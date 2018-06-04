Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, director Woody Allen attends a special screening of "Wonder Wheel" in New York. Allen says he should be the face of the #MeToo movement in terms of what to do right. Allen says he’s a “big advocate” of #MeToo and that he should be the poster face for the movement because he has worked with hundreds of actresses over 50 years, and they’ve never “suggested any impropriety.” Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter, in 2014 renewed the claim that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven. Allen has long denied the allegations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Woody Allen: I should be the poster face for #MeToo movement

0 Comments
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Woody Allen says he should be the face of the #MeToo movement in terms of what to do right.

Allen spoke during an interview with Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata that was broadcast Sunday night.

Allen says he's a "big advocate" of #MeToo and that he should be the poster face for the movement because he has worked with hundreds of actresses over 50 years, and they've never "suggested any impropriety."

Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter, in 2014 renewed the claim that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven. Allen has long denied the allegations. He was investigated but not charged.

A number of actors have distanced themselves from Allen, raising questions about the future of the prolific filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel