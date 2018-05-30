Newsletter Signup Register / Login
La Scala's 2018-19 season will include Woody Allen's version of Puccini's comic opera "Gianni Schicci" set in 1930s New York Photo: AFP
entertainment

Woody Allen to attend gala season opener at Milan's La Scala

0 Comments
By Céline CORNU
MILAN

Woody Allen, embroiled in revived sex abuse allegations, will be among the glitterati attending the December opening of La Scala's 2018-19 season, the director of the celebrated Milan opera house said Wednesday.

The programme, which opens December 7, will include the veteran US director's riotous version of Puccini’s comic opera "Gianni Schicci", set in New York's "Little Italy" in the 1930s.

Allen's rendition was a hit in Los Angeles in 2015 with Spanish legend Placido Domingo in the title role.

The 82-year-old has faced growing isolation over allegations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow as a seven-year-old in 1992, leading a string of actors to distance themselves from him.

The allegations, which have never been proved, resurfaced in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"Let's not give that too much weight," La Scala director Alexander Pereira told AFP, adding: "There's also another part" of Hollywood that still wants to work with Allen, who has directed more than 50 films, winning four Oscars and numerous accolades in Europe.

"He's 82 years old, what does all this mean?" Pereira asked. "Let's leave things as they are."

La Scala's season opener is one of the most glittering events on Europe's cultural calendar, attended by leading figures of Italian industry, fashion and politics.

First up this year with be the 1846 Verdi opera "Attila" under the baton of Riccardo Chailly, with Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role opposite soprano Saioa Hernandez of Spain.

"Half of the program will be dedicated to the Italian repertoire, because opera was born here," Pereira told a news conference.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka