Woody Allen to film in Spain this summer

By Valery Hache

U.S. director Woody Allen plans to film in Spain's Basque region this summer, the production company Mediapro and a Spanish source told AFP Tuesday.

"Mediapro will produce the new Woody Allen film," a company spokesperson said, before adding: "The project is in an initial phase, we cannot therefore provide details."

A well-informed source told AFP that Allen, 83, would work in San Sebastien, capital of the Spain's northwest Basque region.

The Basque daily El Diaro Vasco reported meanwhile that an advance team had been spotted in the city.

The new Spanish project continued the U.S. film director's cinematic love affair with major European cities. In 2008, Allen released "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", which was set in the Catalan capital and was also financed by Mediapro. The company also produced Allen's 2011 film "Midnight in Paris".

Other Allen films have been set in Rome and London.

Earlier this month, Allen filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of cancelling a film deal because of a "baseless" decades-old allegation that he sexually abused his adopted daughter.

The film in question "A Rainy Day in New York". has been completed but not released.

© 2019 AFP