Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woody Allen continues his cinematic love affair with Europe Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Woody Allen to film in Spain this summer

0 Comments
By Valery Hache
MADRID

U.S. director Woody Allen plans to film in Spain's Basque region this summer, the production company Mediapro and a Spanish source told AFP Tuesday.

"Mediapro will produce the new Woody Allen film," a company spokesperson said, before adding: "The project is in an initial phase, we cannot therefore provide details."

A well-informed source told AFP that Allen, 83, would work in San Sebastien, capital of the Spain's northwest Basque region.

The Basque daily El Diaro Vasco reported meanwhile that an advance team had been spotted in the city.

The new Spanish project continued the U.S. film director's cinematic love affair with major European cities. In 2008, Allen released "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", which was set in the Catalan capital and was also financed by Mediapro. The company also produced Allen's 2011 film "Midnight in Paris".

Other Allen films have been set in Rome and London.

Earlier this month, Allen filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of cancelling a film deal because of a "baseless" decades-old allegation that he sexually abused his adopted daughter.

The film in question "A Rainy Day in New York". has been completed but not released.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Live

NHK Fee Collector Leaves Note Threatening Impending ‘Crackdown’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Yudanaka: The Heavenly Onsen Town Next to Hell Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Live

Hot Prepper: Be Ready for an Emergency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog