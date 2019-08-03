Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

X Japan front man Yoshiki donates ¥10 million to Kyoto Animation arson recovery fund

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Introducing Yoshiki is no quick and simple process. Yes, his biggest claim to fame is as front man for legendary rock band X Japan, but he’s also got a successful solo music career, and also an occasional fashion model, kimono designer, weather announcer, and royal elbow-rubbing, scarf-slapping polo fan.

Now we can add “philanthropist” to Yoshiki’s description as well. Following the horrific arson attack on Kyoto Animation’s Fushimi anime studio last month, which killed 35 employees, the company set up an official bank account to accept donations, and Yoshiki has contributed 10 million yen to help the companies, injured victims, and families of the deceased cope with the tragedy. The donation was contributed via Yoshiki’s U.S.-based Yoshiki Foundation America.

Yoshiki’s generosity wasn’t predicated on a working relationship with Kyoto Animation. In Yoshiki’s lengthy song list, only a handful have been featured in animated series or films, none of which Kyoto Animation served as the primary production house for. However, the recording star feels a deep connection to, and appreciation for, the world of Japanese animation, saying:

“I’ve held concerts around the globe, and in every country I perform in, many animation fans come to my shows and support my music. I am truly grateful to them. I also want to do what I can to support the art form of Japanese animation, which is a treasure in our world and a form of cultural development. My heart aches as I think of the pain of those who lost family members. I hope my actions can be of some small comfort to the people who have been affected by this tragedy, and I hope that others will continue to do so too.”

Yoshiki’s statement, and the disclosure of his donation, came on Aug 1, so it’s not clear whether or not his 10million yen donation is included in the 1.166-billion yen that had been transferred into Kyoto Animation’s official donation account as of July 31, but either way, hopefully it will help the people of Kyoto Animation, who have promised to “not vanish without a fight.”

Source: Oricon News via Yahoo! Japan News

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- “We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight,” vows Kyoto Animation

-- Kyoto Animation releases details on official donation bank account for overseas, Japanese donors

-- Kyoto Animation official donation account raises over 1 billion yen (US$10.1 million) in one week

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

#MeToo

Interviewing #KuToo Founder Yumi Ishikawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo

What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi