X Japan front man Yoshiki donates ¥10 million to Kyoto Animation arson recovery fund

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Introducing Yoshiki is no quick and simple process. Yes, his biggest claim to fame is as front man for legendary rock band X Japan, but he’s also got a successful solo music career, and also an occasional fashion model, kimono designer, weather announcer, and royal elbow-rubbing, scarf-slapping polo fan.

Now we can add “philanthropist” to Yoshiki’s description as well. Following the horrific arson attack on Kyoto Animation’s Fushimi anime studio last month, which killed 35 employees, the company set up an official bank account to accept donations, and Yoshiki has contributed 10 million yen to help the companies, injured victims, and families of the deceased cope with the tragedy. The donation was contributed via Yoshiki’s U.S.-based Yoshiki Foundation America.

Yoshiki’s generosity wasn’t predicated on a working relationship with Kyoto Animation. In Yoshiki’s lengthy song list, only a handful have been featured in animated series or films, none of which Kyoto Animation served as the primary production house for. However, the recording star feels a deep connection to, and appreciation for, the world of Japanese animation, saying:

“I’ve held concerts around the globe, and in every country I perform in, many animation fans come to my shows and support my music. I am truly grateful to them. I also want to do what I can to support the art form of Japanese animation, which is a treasure in our world and a form of cultural development. My heart aches as I think of the pain of those who lost family members. I hope my actions can be of some small comfort to the people who have been affected by this tragedy, and I hope that others will continue to do so too.”

Yoshiki’s statement, and the disclosure of his donation, came on Aug 1, so it’s not clear whether or not his 10million yen donation is included in the 1.166-billion yen that had been transferred into Kyoto Animation’s official donation account as of July 31, but either way, hopefully it will help the people of Kyoto Animation, who have promised to “not vanish without a fight.”

Source: Oricon News via Yahoo! Japan News

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- “We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight,” vows Kyoto Animation

-- Kyoto Animation releases details on official donation bank account for overseas, Japanese donors

-- Kyoto Animation official donation account raises over 1 billion yen (US$10.1 million) in one week

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2019/08/02/x-japan-leader-yoshiki-donates-10-million-yen-to-kyoto-animation-arson-recovery-fund/

© SoraNews24