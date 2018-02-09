Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

YouTube suspends ads from video star Logan Paul's channels

0 Comments
NEW YORK

YouTube has temporarily suspended all ads from video star Logan Paul's channels after what it calls a pattern of behavior unsuitable for advertisers.

In an emailed statement, YouTube said that the videos on Paul's channels are also "broadly damaging to the broader creator community."

Last month, Paul posted video of himself in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what appeared to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube suspended the 22-year-old at the time for violating its policies. But Paul returned, and has since posted a video of himself using a Taser on dead rats. That video is still up, with an age restriction.

An email sent to Paul's merchandise company for comment was not immediately answered Friday. YouTube is owned by Google parent company Alphabet.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Lake Motosuko

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Lake Kawaguchiko

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog