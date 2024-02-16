Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Dune: Part Two World Premiere
Zendaya poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Dune: Part Two' on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
entertainment

Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit by Mugler

LONDON

Zendaya is on a fashion roll, in a cyborg “Dune: Part Two” kind of way.

The co-star of the highly anticipated film sequel stunned Thursday at its world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.

That translates to “Winter Circus,” not unlike the fanfare surrounding the March 1 release of Denis Villeneuve’s second half of his sci-fi epic.

Zendaya's body-hugging armor outfit with sheer plexiglass inserts has built-in gloves she paired with matching silver heels. Mugler gave special thanks to her stylist, Law Roach, in an email detailing the vintage look. While the runway version included a matching headpiece, Zendaya opted for a short sleek hairdo and a blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.

She was joined on the carpet by fellow stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, along with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Villeneuve.

The new film picks up where 2021’s “Dune” left off. Chalamet’s Paul Atreides unites with Zendaya's Chani and the Fremen in order to seek revenge against those who killed his family members. Pugh, a newcomer to the world of “Dune” as the Emperor’s daughter, plays Princess Irulan with Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.

Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem round out the cast.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

