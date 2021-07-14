Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Zsa Zsa Gabor died at her home in Los Angeles aged 99 five years ago Photo: AFP
entertainment

Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes buried in Budapest

BUDAPEST

The ashes of glamourous Hungarian-born actress and former beauty queen Zsa Zsa Gabor were buried in Budapest Tuesday nearly five years after her death at home in Los Angeles aged 99.

Her last husband, Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, told the gathering of friends and family that he carried an urn with three-quarters of her ashes to Budapest, and that the rest of her remains will stay in Los Angeles, according to the Hungarian news agency MTI.

"This is not a burial but a celebration of her life" said Anhalt alongside her favorite yellow and pink flowers as a Roma band played at the burial ceremony.

The pair married in 1986, making it by far the longest of her nine marriages.

"Zsa Zsa was the first true celebrity, a Hungarian diva for whom the American Dream really happened," said the actress Eva Vandor who voiced Gabor in Hungarian in her movies distributed in her homeland.

Gabor, who in her heyday embodied the film industry's platinum blonde ideal, was a voluptuous former beauty queen who won "Miss Hungary" in the 1930s with a penchant for glitzy gowns that accentuated her hourglass curves.

Her resume after emigrating to the United States before World War II includes a long list of film roles in such hit movies as "Moulin Rouge," "Lili" and "Arrivederci Baby!"

But the actress was at least as famous for her conquests between the sheets as her triumphs on the silver screen.

Like her famous great-granddaughter by marriage Paris Hilton, Gabor was among the first celebrities to be famous for her celebrity.

Her thick Hungarian accent was much parodied -- especially her penchant for calling everyone she met "darling" -- or "dahlink" as she pronounced it.

It became her unique signature.

"I call everyone 'dahlink' because I can't remember their names," the socialite once said.

Born into a wealthy family in Hungary on February 6, 1917, as Sari Gabor, Zsa Zsa was one of a trio of sisters known for their shapely curves and passion for well-heeled men.

Gabor, who had been in and out of hospital since a hip replacement in 2010, had several close brushes with death in the last years of her life.

A 2002 car accident left the actress partially paralyzed and wheelchair-bound. She also had a stroke in 2005. One of her legs was partially amputated.

Von Anhalt told AFP in December 2016 that Gabor had passed away at home, after suffering a heart attack.

