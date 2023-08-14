'Barbie' movie night Shinjuku Wald 9 or Marunouchi Piccadilly Theater in Tokyo

We’re pleased to announce a new event for GaijinPot users and friends to get together for a fun night out.

GaijinPot staff will be going out to watch the new "Barbie" movie and you’re invited to join us.

We’ll be wearing GaijinPot staff T-shirts, which just happen to be a very Barbie shade of pink.

GaijinPot staff at GaijinPot Expo 2022 Photo: GPlusMedia Inc

First 3 people to RSVP will get a FREE movie ticket The first three people who RSVP will also get a free movie ticket*! Everyone else is responsible for buying their own ticket.

*(1 ticket only per registration.)

Every participant will receive a FREE GaijinPot t-shirt

Everyone who RSVPs to join us will get their very own pink GaijinPot t-shirt to wear at the movie.

The t-shirt has the GaijinPot logo on the front and on the back, the “Not a tourist #ilivehere” slogan voted on by the GaijinPot community.

RSVP to get your very own GaijinPot t-shirt. Photo: GPlusMedia Inc.

GPlusMedia, the owner of GaijinPot, is not sponsoring this event with the producers of the Barbie movie, nor do we endorse any offensive images associated with user-generated social media posts related to conversations about the movie.

When & Where

Date: Fri, Aug. 18, 2023

Time: Start time is approximately 6 p.m. OR 8 p.m.

*(The exact screening time has not been released yet by the theaters for that date. We are basing the time on the current schedule but most likely the movie start time will be around 6:20 p.m. at Shinjuku Wald 9 and around 8 p.m. at Marunouchi Piccadilly. If you RSVP to attend, we’ll contact you by email as to which theater, the exact time and the range of seat numbers where GaijinPot staff will be sitting, so you can choose seats near us, if you like).

Price: ¥2,000 per ticket for general admission

***(First 3 to register will get a free ticket**. One ticket only per registration.)

Venue: Shinjuku Wald 9 OR Marunouchi Piccadilly Theater

*(We will notify you by email as to which venue by Wed, Aug. 16 at the latest.)

Note: GaijinPot marketing staff will be taking photos and video before and after the movie to be used for social media.

T-shirts: We will be distributing t-shirts at the venue prior to the start of the movie and will contact you by email with details on where and when to meet.

Click here to register.

© Japan Today