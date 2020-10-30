Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Events

1st Expat Expo Tokyo -- A fair for international residents on November 6-7

TOKYO

Approximately 580,000 foreigners are living, working and studying in Tokyo and the number is increasing. Various measures by the government and firms, including the new statuses of residence, “Specified Skilled Worker” and “Highly-Skilled Foreign Professionals,” have accelerated the trend.

However, not enough information about living in Japan has been available to foreign nationals due to language and cultural barriers. Managers from multinational corporations are looking for ways to collect such information for their international employees.

In response to these demands, the 1st Expat Expo Tokyo 2020 will be held with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Minato Ward in Tokyo, aiming to create an opportunity for international residents to find English-friendly services provided by local businesses, governments and associations under one roof.

Venue: Tokyo World Gate, Kamiyacho Trust Tower 2 Fl

Events and presentations

In addition to exhibitors’ booths, there will be presentations and events that visitors are able to join in for free.

Presentation Program (English only)

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Japanese Language Hacks: Best Ways to Improve Speaking Skills Faster

Akira Fujisaki, CEO, Akira Online Japanese School Tokyo

1:40 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Japan’s Premier Mountain Resort Hakuba Valley

2:10 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Discover Okinawa! (General Tourism Information) offering a chance to win Okinawan gifts

Akane Higa, Sales and Promotion Dept, Overseas Marketing Section, Okinawa Tourism (Okinawa Convention & Visitors Bureau)

2:40 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

The Expat Life Cycle

Katheryn Gronauer, Executive Trainer & Coach, Thrive Tokyo

3:20 p.m. - 3:50 p.m.

Tokyo #1 Awesome STEM Programs

Mark Armstrong, Coding & Robotics Dept, Tokyo Coding Club

Events

Samurai performance

Japanese traditional instrument (shamisen) concert

Dance performance by Abandon

Kimono-wearing experience

Calligraphy workshop

Stamp rally lucky draw

Japanese festival "Ennichi" stalls

Edo style portraits

Counseling desk for international residents

For inquiries, call Innovent Inc at 03-6812-9422.

Note: Changes may be made due to COVID-19.

