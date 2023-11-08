GaijinPot Expo 2023: Connect with employers, learn about new services relevant to your life

GaijinPot, Japan’s No. 1 website for foreigners living, working and studying in Japan, is pleased to present GaijinPot Expo 2023.

GaijinPot Expo 2023 will be the fifth edition of the leading showcase for companies and services looking to hire foreign employees in Japan.

This year’s lineup will be the biggest one to date. You’ll have the opportunity to meet lots of employers actively looking to hire. Exhibitors will also be offering a variety of foreigner-friendly services—such as those from advanced education, language schools, real estate agencies, the travel industry and more.

The event will also be a great place to connect with other foreigners and meet some new friends as well as share experiences.

Hiring Companies and Exhibitors Come connect with employers, learn about new services helpful to your life in Japan and network with the English-speaking community.

List of GaijinPot Expo 2023 exhibitors and hiring companies.

Screen Space

Seminars will happen throughout the day. These feature practical advice from experts on topics like building your career, promoting yourself on social media and finding housing in Japan.

We’ll be revealing more of the exciting speakers and the schedule as the day approaches.

And More Exciting Activities…

Vote for your favorite GaijinPot Art Contest 2023 artwork.

artwork. Popcorn for everyone

When & Where

Date: Dec. 2

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Venue: Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021

How to join To attend the Expo you need to register for a ticket.

Admissions are divided into 2 groups:

12:00 to 15:00 and 14:00 to 17:00

Please choose ONLY ONE time slot.

GaijinPot Expo 2022 Photo: GPlusMedia Inc

