Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra to perform in Tokyo and Osaka

The Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra (HKCO), which last visited Japan in 2019, will revisit Tokyo and Osaka with The Hong Kong Jockey Club as the Exclusive Sponsor.

The orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday Dec 11 at Minoh Theatre For The Performing Arts in Osaka and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Dec 13 at Hamarikyu Asahi Hall in Tokyo.

Tickets (2,000 yen): http://bit.ly/3O5mU6T

An ensemble of virtuosi which traverses ancient and modern music through the evocative sound of the Chinese bowed-strings and plucked-strings instruments will bring audiences a delightful performance with a repertoire of pieces including Cloud, Wind, Red Candles, A Joyful Evening and Moonlight of Hometown by Hong Kong composer Ng Cheuk Yin in the form of solos, huqin quartet and string quartet.

The bowed-string section of HKCO has been using the award-winning Eco-Huqin series developed by the HKCO since 2009. The design encapsulates a three-pronged motive, which is to address environmental concerns, uphold a musical heritage and break new ground.

HKCO has won accolades as “a leader in Chinese ethnic music” and “a cultural ambassador of Hong Kong.” It is often invited to perform at famous venues and festivals all over the world. Its award-winning track record in the arts, governance and administration, arts education, marketing and promotion has placed it in a leading position among full-sized Chinese music ensembles in the international arena today.

The orchestra explores new frontiers in music through commissioning over 2,400 new works of various types and styles, whether as original compositions or arrangements. In 2021, the HKCO launched the Net Concert Hall, the first ever online Chinese Music Gallery in the world.

For more information: https://www.hkco.org/en/Concerts/Hkco-Ensemble---Japan.html

