Jamaican Charity Gala 2019 to be held on Nov 2

A Jamaican charity gala will be held on Nov 2 at the Tokyo American Club to raise money for Jamaican orphans, children without parents, providing them with an opportunity for a brighter future.

This is the third year the gala is being held to celebrate the wonderful island of Jamaica, its rich culture, and colorful people, and to make a difference to some children who really need help, the children of the West Haven Children’s Home.

Over the last two years, the gala has been able to raise money and make a significant difference in the lives of the children and young adults at the home.

Enjoy authentic Jamaican food and dance to Jamaican music, as well as blind auctions for one-of-a-kind items. The music, dancing and cultural performance will be headlined by the fabulous Monique Dehaney.

Last year's event.

Tickets to the event are 18,000 yen (for Early Bird), 20,000 yen (General), 2,000 yen (children) and 250,000 yen for VIP tickets.

Date and time: Saturday Nov 2, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Tokyo American Club,

To buy tickets, click here.

