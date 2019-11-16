Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Events

Jamaican Charity Gala 2019 to be held on Nov 2

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Jamaican charity gala will be held on Nov 2 at the Tokyo American Club to raise money for Jamaican orphans, children without parents, providing them with an opportunity for a brighter future.

This is the third year the gala is being held to celebrate the wonderful island of Jamaica, its rich culture, and colorful people, and to make a difference to some children who really need help, the children of the West Haven Children’s Home.

Over the last two years, the gala has been able to raise money and make a significant difference in the lives of the children and young adults at the home.

Enjoy authentic Jamaican food and dance to Jamaican music, as well as blind auctions for one-of-a-kind items. The music, dancing and cultural performance will be headlined by the fabulous Monique Dehaney.

Last year's event.

Tickets to the event are 18,000 yen (for Early Bird), 20,000 yen (General), 2,000 yen (children) and 250,000 yen for VIP tickets.

Date and time: Saturday Nov 2, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Tokyo American Club,

To buy tickets, click here.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 12-Feb. 18, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week in Japan, March 26-April 1, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 22-28, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb.5-Feb.11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Events

This Week In Japan Jan. 15-21, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 19-25, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog